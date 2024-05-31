Police keen to trace car driver after teenager taken to hospital following 'serious crash' in Grangemouth
The crash happened at around 11.45pm on Thursday, May 30 in Portal Road and involved an E bike and a small white hatchback car.
Emergencies services attended and the 17-year-old male rider of the E-bike is now in a serious condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police are now “keen to speak to” the driver of the small white car.
Inspector Andrew Thompson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A young man has been left with serious injuries and our enquiries are ongoing. It is vital that we trace the driver of the small white car seen in the area.“A review of CCTV footage along with door-to-door enquiries are being carried out. Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage who may have captured something can assist our enquiries.”Call 101, quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday May 30.
