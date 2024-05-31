Police keen to trace car driver after teenager taken to hospital following 'serious crash' in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a “serious crash” which led to a 17-year-old boy being taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at around 11.45pm on Thursday, May 30 in Portal Road and involved an E bike and a small white hatchback car.

Emergencies services attended and the 17-year-old male rider of the E-bike is now in a serious condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now “keen to speak to” the driver of the small white car.

Police are keen to talk to the driver of a small white car seen in the area at the time of the incident(Picture: Submitted)