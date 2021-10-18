Police issue warning over 'possible fuel spillage' on Larbert road

Police are aware of a leak in Bellsdyke Road, which is thought to be affecting much of the area.

Forth Valley Police Division tweeted: “Police are currently dealing with a possible fuel spillage on the road from North Broomage Roundabout along the length of Bellsdyke Road.

Police were alerted to a possible fuel spillage in Bellsdyke Road, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The road has now been treated by Falkirk Council but please drive with extra care in this area.”

Falkirk Council has been contacted for comment.

