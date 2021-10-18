Police issue warning over 'possible fuel spillage' on Larbert road
Motorists are being asked to drive with caution on a Larbert road following a “possible fuel spillage”.
Police are aware of a leak in Bellsdyke Road, which is thought to be affecting much of the area.
Forth Valley Police Division tweeted: “Police are currently dealing with a possible fuel spillage on the road from North Broomage Roundabout along the length of Bellsdyke Road.
“The road has now been treated by Falkirk Council but please drive with extra care in this area.”
Falkirk Council has been contacted for comment.