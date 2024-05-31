Police investigation underway after teenager taken to hospital following RTA in Grangemouth
Police officers are now investigating the circumstances which led to a 17-year-old boy being taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday in Grangemouth near the town’s Rannoch Park.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45pm on Thursday, May 30, we received a report of a crash on Portal Road, Grangemouth involving an E-bike and a parked car.
"The 17-year-old male rider of the E-bike has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”
