Police investigation underway after teenager taken to hospital following RTA in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 11:26 BST
Police officers are now investigating the circumstances which led to a 17-year-old boy being taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday in Grangemouth near the town’s Rannoch Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45pm on Thursday, May 30, we received a report of a crash on Portal Road, Grangemouth involving an E-bike and a parked car.

"The 17-year-old male rider of the E-bike has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

