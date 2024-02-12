News you can trust since 1845
Police investigating traffic collision which saw pedestrian,14, taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area which resulted in a 14-year-old girl being taken to hospital.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Feb 2024, 08:46 GMT
The incident happened on Back O’Hill Road, Stirling, at around 3pm on Sunday, February 11 and involved the 14-year-old pedestrian and a car – possibly a sliver 4x4 type vehicle – which stopped briefly at the scene.

The youngster later attended Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment following the collision.

Road policing officer Ian Marshall said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge the driver, or anyone who may have seen the incident, to come forward.

Police are now investigating the road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

"In addition, if anyone has dash cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2060 of February 11, 2024.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

