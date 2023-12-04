Police investigating incident which left motorist, 20, seriously injured after collision in Falkirk area

Road policing officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in the Falkirk area.

The incident happened on Glenfuir Road, west of the junction with Westburn Avenue, in Camelon at 8.55pm on Sunday, December 3 when a white Mercedes Sprinter

van left the road and collided with a tree.

The 20-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

Police closed off the road to carry out investigations into the incident (Picture: Submitted)

The road was closed until around 1.30am on Monday, December 4 to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch. We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle before it happened.

"If anyone has any dashcam footage from the area please let us know.”