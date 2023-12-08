Police investigating Forth Valley road smash which left driver, 39, in critical condition
The incident happened near Dunblane at around 8.10pm on Thursday, December 7, when officers received a report of a blue Audi A4 leaving the M9 northbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 and colliding with a tree.
The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
The road was closed for around nine hours to allow investigations to be carried out and the vehicle to be recovered.
Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley road policing unit, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and would urge
anyone with information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the Audi car on the road before the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area."
Call 101 quoting reference 3256 of December 7.