Police investigating Forth Valley road smash which left driver, 39, in critical condition

A serious road traffic accident on the M9 left a 39-year-old motorist in hospital in a critical condition.

The incident happened near Dunblane at around 8.10pm on Thursday, December 7, when officers received a report of a blue Audi A4 leaving the M9 northbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 and colliding with a tree.

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The road was closed for around nine hours to allow investigations to be carried out and the vehicle to be recovered.

Police are investigating the M9 crash which left a motorist in a critical condition (Picture: Submitted)

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley road policing unit, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and would urge

anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the Audi car on the road before the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area."