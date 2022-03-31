Police investigate fatal road crash in Forth Valley

The fatal incident, which police state is not being treated as suspicious at this time, seems to have involved a single motor vehicle and happened on the A908 near Tillicoultry in the early hours of Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were attending another incident when they came across a black Volkswagen Golf, partially concealed in woodland, down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street around 9am on Sunday, March 27.

“The 38-year-old male driver, and sole occupant of the car, was found dead within. Following enquiries, it has been established the car may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road policing officers closed the road off to investigate at the scene

"The crash is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been previously reported to the emergency services. The road was closed for around eight hours while investigations were carried out.

“The death isn’t being treated as suspicious, however, enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”

Constable Fraser Easton, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of March 27.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.