Police investigate after pedestrian, 65, is killed in Forth Valley road traffic collision

The incident happened at 7.45pm on Sunday, March 3 on the A907 Alloa Road, in Stirling, near Blackgrange Roundabout and involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan and the female pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured and the road was closed for eight hours to allow for collision investigation.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal road traffic collision(Picture: Submitted)

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene. I would also be keen to speak to anyone travelling on this road who may have seen the female before the collision or has dashcam footage.”