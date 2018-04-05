Police hunting men who tried to steal car outside Camelon supermarket

Two men tried and failed to steal a car parked outside a Camelon supermarket.

The would-be thieves — who were wearing clear masks featuring black eyebrows and moustaches — attempted to make off with a blue Jaguar XE parked outside the village’s Tesco store.

Police are now investigating the botched robbery, which took place in the car park of the Glasgow Road supermarket at around 7.45pm last night (Wednesday, April 4).

The 60-year-old man driving the Jaguar was returning to the vehicle when the two men exited a silver Mercedes A-Class parked nearby.

One of the pair then struck the victim’s leg and demanded his keys before the other man stole them.

However, the attempted robbery was stopped in its tracks as the man was unable to start the car.

A passer-by then intervened, prompting the two suspects to return to the Mercedes and flee the area.

The driver of the Mercedes was wearing grey trousers and a black jacket, while the passenger is described as being around 5ft 10ins and wearing a green parka jacket, blue jeans and red and black gloves.

The getaway vehicle was missing a back windshield wiper and parts of its registration plates were obscured by white tape.

Police say the victim sustained only minor injuries during the incident and did not require medical treatment.

Detective Inspector Kenny McAndrew, of Forth Valley CID, said: “This was a shocking ordeal for the victim and we are committed to pursuing all lines of inquiry to trace those responsible for this.

“We’ve spoken to several witnesses to the incident and are very grateful to those who have provided us with images that they took of the suspects and their vehicle.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen this car, the suspects or who has any information which may be relevant to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3175 of Wednesday, April 4.

Alternatively, report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.