Police guard as Rejects store in Kirkcaldy closes after a death

The death of a 62-year old man is being treated as “unexplained.”

Rejects Department Store, one of the town’s biggest retailers, shut earlier this afternoon.

Posters in its window say it will remain closed on Saturday following a bereavement.

Police at the entrance to Rejects in Kirkcaldy

Police continue to have a presence outside the entrance leading from the main car park, with shoppers being turned away this afternoon.

A police van and car remain present. Emergency services including police and ambulances were at the store earlier this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm officers were called to a report of a man taking unwell at a premises on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended, however the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

