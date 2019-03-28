Police dog helps catch Falkirk van thief

A police dog called Chase lived up to his name by catching a van thief in Falkirk.

The specially trained German Shepherd and his handler Andy Inglis attended a call out to the Brightons area on Thursday, March 21 after a van was reported stolen.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the Tamfourhill Road area and a 30-year-old man was later traced by PD Chase near the Falkirk Wheel and subsequently charged in connection with the van theft and other road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the public for their support and assistance with this matter.”