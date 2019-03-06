Police continue investigations into Grangemouth lorry fatality

Police have confirmed that investigations into an accident which claimed the life of a Grangemouth man last week are ongoing.

Gary Strang was involved in a collision with a lorry on Wood Street in Grangemouth on Monday, February 25 at 8.40am.

The forty-three-year old dog walker sustained serious injuries and later died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101, quoting incident number 646 of February 25.”

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was on Wood Street at the time of the accident or motorists with dash-cam footage.