Police confirm woman has died after Polmont collision

An injured woman who was flown to hospital by a Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter following an accident in Polmont has died.

Police have confirmed the woman, who was in her 50s, died on Thursday, November 22 after being struck by a vehicle in Grandsable Road on Saturday, November 17.

The rescue had taken place shortly after 2.45pm that day, amid a heavy emergency services presence in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley can confirm that a woman has died following a collision in Polmont.

“The incident happened in the Grandsable Road area at around 2.45pm on Saturday, November 17.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. She sadly passed away on Thursday, November 22.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing.”