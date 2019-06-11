Police confirm victim of Camelon road accident involving ambulance was a woman

Police have confirmed a pedestrian injured in a road collision in Camelon involving an ambulance was a woman.

Initially the force had released a statement which said a man (19) had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the incident in Glasgow Road, near the Mariner Leisure Centre, on Saturday afternoon.

However, police have now stated the pedestrian was in fact a 19-year-old woman, whose injuries are not life-threatening.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called following a road traffic collision on the A803 Glasgow Road in Camelon at around 3.50pm on Saturday, June 8.

READ MORE: Police investigating break-ins at Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bo’ness businesses

“The collision involved an ambulance, which was responding to an emergency call with blue lights and sirens, and a female pedestrian.

“A 19-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2727 of June 8.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “This incident is being investigated.

“Ambulance crews treated the patient at the scene of the road traffic incident, involving a female pedestrian, and took them to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”