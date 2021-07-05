Police confirm no update coming for Bainsford canal death

Police stated they will not be naming the 76-year-old man who was discovered dead in a canal in the Falkirk area.

By James Trimble
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:37 pm

The man’s body was found in the Forth and Clyde Canal, near Symington Drive, Bainsford just before 3pm on Friday, July 2.

Emergency services personnel – including a water rescue team – raced to the scene after the alarm was raised. Police taped off the location while the body was being recovered.

At the weekend police confirmed the body discovered was a 75 6-year-old man, but stated they would not be naming him.

Police taped off the area following the discovery of the body in the canal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 2.40pm on Friday, 2 July, 2021 to the Forth & Clyde Canal in Falkirk following the discovery of a body within the water.The body of a 76-year-old man was recovered from the water.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

