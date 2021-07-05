Police confirm no update coming for Bainsford canal death

The man’s body was found in the Forth and Clyde Canal, near Symington Drive, Bainsford just before 3pm on Friday, July 2.

Emergency services personnel – including a water rescue team – raced to the scene after the alarm was raised. Police taped off the location while the body was being recovered.

At the weekend police confirmed the body discovered was a 75 6-year-old man, but stated they would not be naming him.

Police taped off the area following the discovery of the body in the canal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 2.40pm on Friday, 2 July, 2021 to the Forth & Clyde Canal in Falkirk following the discovery of a body within the water.The body of a 76-year-old man was recovered from the water.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

