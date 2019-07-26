Police confirm name of woman who died in two-car crash in Polmont

Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who died following a car crash in Polmont.

Emma Kirkland suffered a serious injury when her Peugeot 208 collided with a Renault Master van on the A801, between the Lathallan and Bowhouse roundabouts, on Wednesday.

The scene of the crash on the A801 in Polmont. Picture: Michael Gillen

The 37-year-old, who was from Armadale, West Lothian, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man driving the van was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution but was not seriously injured.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.

Sergeant David Ross, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “I would like to once again extend our deepest sympathies to Emma Kirkland’s family and friends and ask that anyone who can assist with our investigation into this collision contacts police immediately.

“In particular, those who believe they have dash-cam footage, which captures what happened, are urged to come forward.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 2747 of July 24.