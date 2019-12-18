Police confirm identity of man (85) killed in car crash

An 85-year-old man who tragically died after being hit by a car has been named.

Chris Morrison, of Stirling, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Cowane Street, Stirling around 10.40am last Friday.

Mr Morrison was hit by a grey Renault Megane near the Cowane Centre.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The area was busy at the time and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Morrison.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch by contacting Road Policing in Stirling on 101, quoting incident 1066 of December 13, 2019.”