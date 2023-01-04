News you can trust since 1845
Police close off road following two car smash in Larbert

Emergency services were in attendance for a number of hours following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Larbert area.

By James Trimble
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:21am

The incident happened at Larbert Cross, Stirling Road, Larbert, on Tuesday evening and saw road traffic police and Scottish Fire and Rescue appliances in atrendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Stirling Road in Larbert shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 3. There were no reported injuries and the road was fully cleared.”

Emergency services arrive on the scene of the collision at Larbert Cross (photo by Gillies Guthrie)