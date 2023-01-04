Police close off road following two car smash in Larbert
Emergency services were in attendance for a number of hours following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Larbert area.
By James Trimble
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:21am
The incident happened at Larbert Cross, Stirling Road, Larbert, on Tuesday evening and saw road traffic police and Scottish Fire and Rescue appliances in atrendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Stirling Road in Larbert shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 3. There were no reported injuries and the road was fully cleared.”