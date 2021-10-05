Police close Laurieston road after two-vehicle crash
A Laurieston road has been closed off following a collision.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:52 pm
Emergency services personnel are currently at the scene of the crash in the village’s Polmont Road.
Police say two vehicles collided a short time before 1.30pm today.
A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, October 5, officers were called to Polmont Road in Laurieston, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.
“There are no reports of serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.”