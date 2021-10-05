Police close Laurieston road after two-vehicle crash

Police closed Polmont Road, Laurieston following a two-vehicle collision. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Emergency services personnel are currently at the scene of the crash in the village’s Polmont Road.

Police say two vehicles collided a short time before 1.30pm today.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, October 5, officers were called to Polmont Road in Laurieston, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“There are no reports of serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.