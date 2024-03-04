News you can trust since 1845
Police called to Grangemouth superstore to deal with 'out of control dog'

A number of police officers attended at Grangemouth’s Asda superstore after receiving reports of an ‘out of control dog’.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
The incident happened during the evening of Saturday, March 2, when shoppers were reportedly threatened by a “muzzled dog” outside the Dock Road premises.

There were reports the animal was jumping on people and trying to bite them.

Police confirmed they did attend the store "due to concerns regarding a dog’s behaviour”.

Police were called to Asda superstore to deal with a dog which was reportedly out of control(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Police were called to Asda superstore to deal with a dog which was reportedly out of control(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Police were called to Asda superstore to deal with a dog which was reportedly out of control(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The animal question was not an XL bully breed, but was a rescue dog, which was calmed down by its owner.

No official complaints were made.

Section 10 of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 amends the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 by making it a criminal offence to allow any dog to be dangerously out of control in any place.

In order for a dog to be regarded as “dangerously out of control”, there must be “grounds for reasonable apprehension that it will injure any person whether or not it actually does so”.

