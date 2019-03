Police were called out to Falkirk town centre this morning (Wednesday) following “concerns” about a person lying on the ground.

Officers attended at The Falkirk Business Hub in Vicar Street, where the individual was found to be sleeping.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Concerns were raised for a person in Vicar Street, Falkirk but when police attended the person was found sleeping rough.”

The spokeswoman stated the force had nothing further to add.