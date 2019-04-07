Police appeal over man found in Broxburn with head injuries

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man was found seriously injured in Broxburn.

Emergency services were called to West Main Street area at around 4.40pm on Sunday, March 31, where a 35-year-old man was found with a number of unexplained head injuries.

The man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

He is known to have left The Club on Greendykes Road at around 3.15am in the morning of the day he was found.

He is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of large build, and was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black boots.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “We believe that the man was in the area around the premises on Greendykes Road for a number of hours on Saturday night into Sunday morning and would be eager to hear from anyone who saw him after he left around 3.15am.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the West Main Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or the man around this time.

“Anyone who may have private CCTV from residential or business premises covering the area is also asked to contact officers to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2812 of March 31, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.