An elderly man has died after a collision with an HGV in Forth Valley.

Police are now appealing for information following this morning’s fatal incident in Callander.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11am.

Emergency services attended the incident on Main Street, at the junction of Bridge Street, as passers-by stopped to help.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: TSPL

The driver of the HGV, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 5.20pm.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch

"I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”