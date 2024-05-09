Police appeal for witnesses after fatal collision in Forth Valley

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th May 2024, 18:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An elderly man has died after a collision with an HGV in Forth Valley.

Police are now appealing for information following this morning’s fatal incident in Callander.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the incident on Main Street, at the junction of Bridge Street, as passers-by stopped to help.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: TSPLPolice are appealing for witnesses. Pic: TSPL
Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: TSPL

The driver of the HGV, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 5.20pm.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1136 of May 9, 2024.

Related topics:PoliceHGVEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.