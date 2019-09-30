Police and fire crews continue investigations after nursing home blaze

Police and fire crews remained at the scene of a fire at a nursing home as investigations continued.

Officers and firefighters were still at work at Blackfaulds House, Avonbridge this morning following a blaze within a kitchen at the two-storey building last night.

Police and fire crews were still at Blackfaulds House this morning. Picture: Michael Gillen

All of the home’s 22 residents had to be evacuated as the fire took hold, however, nobody was hurt during the incident.

Police have confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

As the home sought alternative accommodation, residents were moved to Avonbridge Community Hall where villagers rallied together to provide clothes, bedding and food.

Businesses also lent their support during the emergency situation.

A spokesperson for the hall told The Falkirk Herald: “The hall, as an evacuation centre, was asked to accommodate the residents of Blackfaulds temporarily until alternative accommodation could be sought.

“Locals from the community brought blankets and provisions. Other locals went to Tesco at Redding and purchased pyjamas. Tesco kindly reduced the price by half.

“The Avonside Inn provided bottled water and soft drinks as the stock within our Community Cafe was used quickly. The volunteer ladies from the Community Cafe attended to cater for the residents and emergency services and volunteers who attended to help support all involved.”

A post on the Avonbridge Community Hall’s Facebook page read: “The Hall would like to extend a huge Thanks to members of the community who came to help us last night. Your generosity in providing blankets and provisions was very much appreciated.

“Thanks also to the ladies of The Community Cafe and The Avonside Inn for their assistance also. Community at it’s best!!!”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There’s still some location protection ongoing at the scene.

“All 22 residents were evacuated. As it stands, it’s not being treated as suspicious because the fire came from the kitchen.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: “We were alerted at 6.37pm on Sunday, September 29 to reports of smoke issuing within a nursing home in Westfield Road, Avonbridge.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished a fire within a kitchen located on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

“All residents and staff were evacuated. There were no casualties.

“Firefighters left at 9.49pm after making the area safe.”