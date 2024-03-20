Police and ambulance staff called to 'disturbance' at Grangemouth shopping precinct in early hours
Following reports of a “disturbance” emergency services personnel attended an incident near a local shopping precinct in the early hours.
The disturbance happened in Bowhouse Road near Bowhouse Square in Grangemouth and calls were made to police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30am on Wednesday, March 20, we were called to a report of a disturbance at Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth. Emergency services attended and a woman was checked at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service.
"No criminality was established."