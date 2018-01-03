Plans to bring Tim Horton’s Coffee Shop to town are withdrawn

Plans to bring a Tim Horton’s Coffee Shop and drive through facility to Falkirk have been withdrawn.

The application, lodged by Falkirk Central Retail Park owners Grantchester Developments Ltd, sought to build a branch of the world famous Canadian coffee house empire within the Central Retail Park customer car park area, adjacent to its northern boundary near Galloway Street.

However, the application for the proposed 210 square meter premises, which would have employed around 25 people, were withdrawn on December 11.

A similar plan, lodged by Ramoyle Group on Tim Hortons behalf, for a Coffee Shop and drive through in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, was given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planning committee in September last year.