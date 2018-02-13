Plans for second blue bin are tossed out

Residents dreading the addition of one more recycling bin to their growing collection can now breathe easy.

Plans to introduce another blue bin were officially scrapped at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive committee on Tuesday.

Members were asked to note the progress officers were making on coming up with suitable scheme which would allow the local authority to meet the Scottish Government’s Household Recycling Charter.

They were given the choice to look at developing another charter compliant collection service or introduce an additional bin to further separate the material which currently goes in the blue recycling bin.

Councillor Paul Gardiner put forward a motion to ditch the additional bin plan and it was agreed.

He said: “At this current time we cannot support the additional bin in Falkirk Council. We would have four bins and two containers and this is more than any other council has got.

“We need to develop another charter compliant service which would suit us.”

Councillor Gardiner mentioned East Ayrshire Council favouring the triple stack system – boxes which fit onto a wheeled trolley and allow different materials to be stacked securely on top of each other.