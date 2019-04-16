Plans for Falkirk workers memorial delayed

New problems have delayed the installation of Falkirk Trade Union Council’s International Workers Memorial Day monument in Callendar Riggs.

The trade union council had hoped to inaugurate the memorial on April 28, the day on which International Workers Memorial Day is marked around the world.

But problems getting the stone, which was being stored at Historic Environment Scotland’s base in Stirling, to its new home in Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, has forced a change of plans.

The trades union council will, for this year, revert to staging a memorial event in the foyer of Falkirk’s municipal buildings where a plaque was installed by the Scottish Trades Union Council.

Anyone wishing to support the event is asked to come along shortly before noon on Sunday, April 28.

A minute’s silence will be held at noon. Wreaths will then be laid and anyone wishing to, will be given an opportunity to speak.

Falkirk Trades Union Council secretary Duncan McCallum said: ‘We are working with Historic Environment Scotland to ensure the problems with putting the stone in place are worked out, but unfortunately this couldn’t be done in time for this year’s event.

‘Hopefully, however, this will not stop anyone supporting an important occasion which underlines the importance of health and safety at work and highlights the sacrifice of those killed at work, the effects on their families, friends and colleagues.”