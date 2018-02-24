Pint-scoring barber’s all set for Scotland v England clash

A top Falkirk barber has teamed up with a well-known pub to offer a unique rugby-themed haircut-and-a-pint offer in time for today’s Scotland v England clash.

Ross Carter, who last year was awarded the title British Master/Grand Master Barber, has teamed up with Falkirk’s Behind the Wall and hairdresser Renella (beneath his premises in Meadow Street) for a special “pint on us” offer.

Ross - who says it could be the first of several collaborative efforts - said: “If you are out and about, heading to watch the rugby or football then stop in here first, get a haircut, get your voucher and have a pint of Carling at Behind the Wall on us”.