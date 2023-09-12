Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ineos posted an online message stating: “Ineos can confirm that an incident has occurred at the Grangèmouth refinery today, Monday, September 2023. All personnel

have been accounted for, the incident is being managed through our well-practised emergency procedures.

"Recovery operations are underway.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...