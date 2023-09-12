News you can trust since 1845
Petrochemical panic: Ineos report emergency 'incident' at Grangemouth site

Petrochemical giant Ineos has reported an “incident” occurred at it’s Grangemouth site yesterday which involved emergency procedures being put into action.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST
Ineos posted an online message stating: “Ineos can confirm that an incident has occurred at the Grangèmouth refinery today, Monday, September 2023. All personnel

have been accounted for, the incident is being managed through our well-practised emergency procedures.

"Recovery operations are underway.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted Ineos for information on the inicident and an update on the situation, but the firm has yet to respond.

