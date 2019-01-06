Pet owner’s neglect led to cat’s leg being amputated

A cat whose owner failed to seek vet treatment for his pet’s broken leg had to have the limb amputated, a court was told.

Stefan Zelan (35) pled guilty at Lanark Sheriff Court to causing unnecessary suffering under the terms of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006, Section 19(2)(a)(b).

He has been handed an 18 month community payback order and has been banned for from owning or keeping animals for three years.

SSPCA inspector Emma Sergeant, commenting on the charity’s investigation of the case, said: “Zelan failed to provide veterinary treatment to his cat, Bonnie.

“Bonnie was found to be suffering from a broken leg that had been left untreated by her owner.

“Upon veterinary examination, x-rays showed the fracture had started to heal and was unfortunately not able to be fixed.

“The decision was taken for her leg to be amputated.

“Thankfully, she made a full recovery, is pain free and is coping well on three legs.

“She will be transferred to one of our rescue centres where she will stay until she finds her new, loving forever home”.

She added: “I am happy that the court has dealt with this case and with the sentence passed down.

“Bans send an important message that owning an animal is a privilege, rather than a right.”