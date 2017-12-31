Pet of the week Bertie seeks his forever home

Bertie is an adorable five-year-old Husky cross who is currently lodging with the Dogs Trust in West Calder.

This clever boy loves treats and will do tricks for them. His favourite thing to do – apart from eating – is to play. His ideal afternoon is spent having a fun game of fetch or catch, followed by snuggling down at home with his soft teddies.

He is looking for an active, adult only home. The perfect match would be someone who has experience of owning dogs.

If you think you can offer Bertie or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please call 01506 873459.