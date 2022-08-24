Zetland Park: Regeneration project aims to restore 140 years of Portonian pride in Grangemouth greenspace

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally gifted to the community by the Earl of Zetland in 1882, the park which bears his name has been a central point for townspeople for the last 140 years.

It has been the backdrop for Children’s Day celebrations, sporting events, fun fairs and a place to enjoy leisure time down through the decades.

But even its most fervent supporter would have to admit that in recent years it had become a bit worn round the edges: rusty railings, an empty pond and a flagpole with no flag, along with a play park that had seen better days left the people of Grangemouth feeling they deserved better.

Prior to the regeneration Zetland Park was mainly used by dog walkers, but now it is attracting people from across the commuity

Step forward The Friends of Zetland Park, a group of residents who got together in 2012 to do all they could to help promote and manage the greenspace along with Falkirk Council, and to ensure there is a vibrant park not only for today’s community but a legacy for generations to come.

Ten years later they have achieved much of what they set out to do, ensuring that the park has been given a new lease of life with additional facilities attracting a much wider range of people.

The new play area, complete with a wooden feature of the Charlotte Dundas steam ship which is synonymous with the port town, is believed to be one of the most inclusive play facilities of its kind in Scotland.

While much of the park has been transformed, it remains a popular greenspace in the heart of the town

A new pump track to test all skills on bicycles and skateboards sits alongside the much-loved cycle route area for younger children.

The rose garden has been transformed with a new drainage system meaning the roses and other plants are no longer sitting under inches of water whenever it rains.

Where the pond was until recently an empty, somewhat sad feature, it has now had a makeover and is filled once again with water, plants and pondlife. There is also a jetty with signage and carvings to educate all ages on what can be found beneath the water.

The paved area around the war memorial has had a makeover making it more accessible, while the flagpole has been restored and 12 unique flags have been designed by community groups, including schoolchildren with one flag flying every month of the year.

The rose garden has been transformed to make a tranquil area within the park

After a painstaking search of archives a photograph of the original fountain was tracked down in St Andrews University and a replacement for the top two tiers, including the lady statue, was commissioned and is now in place.

There is now a permanent performance area created which provides a fitting location for the Children’s Day crowning, as well as music and drama performances.

None of this has happened overnight but it has been achieved by talking to the community and ensuring that the improvements made were what they wanted to see and more importantly, what they would make use of during their leisure time.

The human sundial which also chronicles the history of Zetland Park and Grangemouth

The Zetland Park Regeneration Project was set up by the council working with The Friends group and other partners to deliver a greenspace for everyone in Grangemouth.

Allana Hughes, project co-ordinator, said: “The motto is ‘Rejuvenating Portonian Pride’ and that’s what we set out to do. And it’s really been about talking to as many people in the community as possible to get their ideas about what they would like to see – after all, it is their park.

"When we were drawing up the plans for the play area we talked to primary schools about what they would like to see. We also worked closely with Carrongrange High School – Zetland Park is almost like an extension of their playground and they make great use of it – when we were looking at how we could make it accessible for all children.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said that everyone involved in the project over the last decade deserved credit.

She said: “The key to the success of regenerating Zetland Park has been partnership working and engaging with the community every step of the way.

The renovated fountain and war memorial in Zetland Park

"Falkirk Council would never have got the funding needed without the support and help of our partners, who come from across all sectors, including the local industry.

"Hopefully, this will give the people of Grangemouth a sense of place and it is certainly an amenity they can be proud of.”

The regeneration of has cost around £2.5 million with £800,000 of funding direct from Falkirk Council.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded £928,000 to improve the park’s facilities and landscaping, while sportscotland, who also distribute National Lottery funding, awarded £50,000 to develop the pump bicycle track.

Other grants came from Ineos, BP, Falkirk Environment Trust, Historic Environment Scotland, War Memorials Trust, and community fundraising led by the Rotary Club of Grangemouth.

Portonian Steven Mathew has been a regular visitor to Zetland Park throughout his lifetime and for the last eight or so years, been a member of the Friends group.

He said: “The transformation has been amazing. It’s been totally revitalised and it’s looking brilliant.

"Before it would only really be used by dog walkers but now there are so many people here every day – I’ve never seen so many people in the park before.

"We’re looking forward to that continuing as even more people make use of the facilities.”

The regeneration has not just been about sport, leisure and nature but it has had projects encouraging people to talk about their memories.

There are now 200 oral recordings of ordinary people in Grangemouth talking about what the park means to them and these will be played through two audio posts beside the pond.