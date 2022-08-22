Zetland Park: Grand re-opening of historic Grangemouth Park this weekend

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s event will give those who have had a part to play in the regeneration project, including Falkirk Council, the Friends of Zetland Park and all the partners, an opportunity to showcase the completed transformation and highlight how it can be used by all ages.

It will run from 10am to 3pm with almost the entire 46 acres of parkland put to use – everything from pond dipping to photography, netball to nature bug hunts.

Allana Hughes, who has been involved with the regeneration work for the last four years as a project officer, said: “There has been so much involvement from the local community throughout the work that this seems like the perfect opportunity to bring them into the park and show them what has been achieved.”

Re-opening day: Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, and Allana Hughes, Zetland Park regeneration project manager with leaflets for the event. Pics: Michael Gillen

There will be a formal ribbon cutting at 1pm on the new raised performance area, but everything else is around about exploring this historic park and finding out how much it has been transformed – as well as having lots of fun while doing it.

The event will kick off at 10am with what has become a tradition in Grangemouth as hundreds of plastic ducks are despatched down the Grange Burn with cash prizes for the winner. There’s still time to bag your entrant in the duck race for £2 from the Wee Coffee Cabin, near the park’s bowling green.

If you have a cute puppy or a dog with a very wet nose then why not enter them in the Green Dog Awards.

The pond in Zetland Park has been given a complete makeover

There will be a huge sports and activities festival with lots of free taster sessions – try six and you will be entered into a free prize draw.

It’s not just traditional sports, but there will be flag football, pole fitness, team clubbercise and do you dare to try the Scots Guards inflatable assault course?

If two wheels are your thing then there will be opportunity to try out the pump track and the electric bikes, while Cycling Without Age will be offering rides for those less able.

It wouldn’t be a fun day without a fairground and the shows will be there too.

The day will conclude at 3pm with the raising of the first flag on the newly restored flag pole. Twelve flags have been designed by the community, including school pupils, and each will fly for one month of the year.

The weekend kicks off on Friday when the Wee Coffee Cabin in the park launches its first Garden Party. It will take place from 3pm to 10pm this Friday, noon to 10pm on Saturday and from noon to 9pm on Sunday.