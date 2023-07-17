News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Zetland Parish Church: Grangemouth congregation serve up a Strawberry Tea

The congregation and friends of Zetland Parish Church enjoyed a tasty Strawberry Tea on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

Held in the Grangemouth church’s hall, the event saw people of all ages come together to enjoy an opportunity to chat, drink tea … and of course, enjoy lots of strawberry laden treats.

The event was a welcome opportunity for everyone to spend time with each other, as well as tucking in to the tasty home baking that was on offer.

The congregation of Zetland Parish Church held a Strawberry Tea at the weekend.

1. Strawberry Tea

The congregation of Zetland Parish Church held a Strawberry Tea at the weekend. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Looking forward to strawberries and a chance to chat at the tea party.l

2. Strawberry Tea

Looking forward to strawberries and a chance to chat at the tea party.l Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
There was an excellent turnout for Saturday's event.

3. Strawberry Tea

There was an excellent turnout for Saturday's event. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
So many goodies to choose from.

4. Strawberry Tea

So many goodies to choose from. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Grangemouth