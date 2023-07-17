Zetland Parish Church: Grangemouth congregation serve up a Strawberry Tea
The congregation and friends of Zetland Parish Church enjoyed a tasty Strawberry Tea on Saturday.
Held in the Grangemouth church’s hall, the event saw people of all ages come together to enjoy an opportunity to chat, drink tea … and of course, enjoy lots of strawberry laden treats.
The event was a welcome opportunity for everyone to spend time with each other, as well as tucking in to the tasty home baking that was on offer.
