There was a good turnout Grangemouth's Zetland Men's Shed at the Education Unit in Abbots Road, Grangemouth for its first meeting earlier this year.

The organisation which is one of many ‘Sheds’ being set up across the country is looking for volunteers aged 18 and over to join them.

A Men’s Shed is a place to work and relax, pursue hobbies, share skills, have a cuppa and a chat, get out of the house for a while and get practical help with your projects. A charitable movement, Men’s Sheds are also a place where people who may be on their own or socially isolated can make new friends.

A number of positions on the Zetland Shed’s committee are also open for volunteers including vice chairperson, equipment and safety officer, participation and equality officer, events and fundraising officer and media and publicity officer. They are also looking for qualified first aiders.

David Goudie, chair of the Shed, said training in the roles would be provided to volunteers although experience in any of the roles would be advantageous. He said job descriptions are also available on request.

He added: “We are going through an exciting time in our development. Courses in First Aid will follow later once we have moved into permanent accommodation and once we are an established Scottish charity.”

The Men’s Shed opened in January and has been holding its meetings at the Grangemouth Community Education Unit, but members are on the hunt for their own permanent home. For now, they meet on a Monday and Wednesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the community education unit in the town’s Abbots Road.

