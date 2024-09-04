Your Scottish Wedding Awards: Catwalk, Frox of Falkirk and other Falkirk businesses make the shortlist

Two successful Falkirk town centre businesses are going head to head in the hope of winning a prestigious wedding award.

Catwalk and Frox of Falkirk are both shortlisted in the Mums’ outfits category of this year’s Your Scottish Wedding Awards.

Both businesses attract customers from all over Scotland and further afield as mothers of the bride and groom search for outfits for their special day.

Catwalk in Princes Street and Frox of Falkirk in Newmarket Street are no strangers to award success, with the family-run businesses picking up a host of awards between them.

Catwalk owner Pauline Spiers is delighted to be shortlisted for the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2024. Pic: Micheal Gillen

In 2023 Catwalk picked up this award and will be hoping to repeat their success, although the team at Frox will have other ideas.

But they are not the only locals to be shortlisted for the awards – where wedding suppliers are nominated by their customers.

In the Cake maker category is Falkirk Cakes, while hoping to take the title for best Celebrant are Craig Flowers and Duncan Fleming in a hotly contested category.

Glenbervie House & Country Estate are once again shortlisted in the Stirlingshire wedding venue category – a title they won in 2023.

Frox of Falkirk will be hoping for success in the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2024. Pic: Scott Louden

The contest organisers said: “The Your Scottish Wedding Awards have been established to recognise those suppliers who work tirelessly to put their couples at the heart of everything they do. The awards provide an impartial platform to distinguish the very best our industry has to offer.”

A panel of judges will now judge the shortlisted businesses to select the winners to be announced on Sunday, November10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.