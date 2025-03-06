Your pictures of World Book Day 2025 across Falkirk district

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.
1. World Book Day 2025
Youngsters across Falkirk district were dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2025. Photo: submitted
2. World Book Day 2025
Ada Douglas, 7, Chicken Licken Photo: submitted
3. World Book Day 2025
Albie Taylor, 5, dressed as the word 'Elderly' Photo: submitted
4. World Book Day 2025
Amelia, 6, as Anna from Frozen Photo: submitted
