Your pictures of World Book Day 2025 across Falkirk district

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:28 BST
We asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their World Book Day 2025 celebrations at school or nursery.

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

1. World Book Day 2025

Youngsters across Falkirk district were dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2025. Photo: submitted

Ada Douglas, 7, Chicken Licken

2. World Book Day 2025

Ada Douglas, 7, Chicken Licken Photo: submitted

Albie Taylor, 5, dressed as the word 'Elderly'

3. World Book Day 2025

Albie Taylor, 5, dressed as the word 'Elderly' Photo: submitted

Amelia, 6, as Anna from Frozen

4. World Book Day 2025

Amelia, 6, as Anna from Frozen Photo: submitted

