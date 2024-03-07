Your pictures of World Book Day 2024 across the Falkirk district

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.
We asked Falkirk Herald readers to send us their photographs of their World Book Day costumes. Photo: submitted
Tommy, 3, from Bo'ness was the conductor from The Polar Express. Photo: submitted
Millie, 4, Carronshore was a dinosaur princess. Photo: submitted
Rory, 4, from Carronshore, was The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Photo: submitted