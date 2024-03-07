Your pictures of World Book Day 2024 across the Falkirk district

With today being World Book Day we asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their celebrations at school or nursery.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Mar 2024, 20:29 GMT

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

We asked Falkirk Herald readers to send us their photographs of their World Book Day costumes.

1. World Book Day 2024

We asked Falkirk Herald readers to send us their photographs of their World Book Day costumes. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Tommy, 3, from Bo'ness was the conductor from The Polar Express.

2. World Book Day 2024

Tommy, 3, from Bo'ness was the conductor from The Polar Express. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Millie, 4, Carronshore was a dinosaur princess.

3. World Book Day 2024

Millie, 4, Carronshore was a dinosaur princess. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Rory, 4, from Carronshore, was The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

4. World Book Day 2024

Rory, 4, from Carronshore, was The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page