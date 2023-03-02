News you can trust since 1845
Your pictures of World Book Day 2023 across Falkirk district

With today – March 2, 2023 – being World Book Day we asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their celebrations at school or nursery.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:35pm

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

1. SFFH-World Book Day Merged image-SCOTupload.jpg

Youngsters from across the district dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2023.

Photo: Contributed

2. World Book Day

Jamie Rollo, aged 5, from Westquarter

Photo: Contributed

3. World Book Day

I'm Stickman, I'm Stickman, I'm Stickman...that's me! Ross, aged 4, from Hallglen

Photo: Contributed

4. World Book Day

Harris, aged 4, from Bonnybridge in his pyjamas for nursery on World Book Day

Photo: Contributed

Falkirk