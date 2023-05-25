Youngsters prove they can STEM the flow for Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

The contest – which aims to inspire the next generation of original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – was won by the Flood Protectors Group from Grangemouth’s Beancross Primary School.

The two highly commended runners-up were the Rapid Rivers and Group D, both from Falkirk’s St Frances Xavier’s Primary Schoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to primary schools and youth groups from across the local scheme area, participants had the opportunity to learn more about the devastating effects of flooding

The Beancross Flood Protection Group took first place in the competition

and the scheme itself.

Children worked together in groups, each taking on a different role, to research flood protection solutions before selecting the best option and presenting this to a panel of industry experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing the judges with a collaborative approach, the Flood Protectors Group from Beancross Primary School scooped first place for a well-researched flood

design which saw each team member playing a key role in the project’s success.

Beancross Primary teacher Miss Melville said: “We are delighted to have won this year’s GFPS STEM Education Programme. The competition encouraged the children to work closely together as a team and harness their creativity as well as helping to cultivate ambition for working in STEM-based curriculum.”

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council economic development spokesman, said: “We received an incredibly high standard of submissions once again this year, which showed real teamwork, creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad