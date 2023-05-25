News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Youngsters prove they can STEM the flow for Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

The Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme (GPFS) team has announced the phase one winners of its STEM Education Programme.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:00 BST

The contest – which aims to inspire the next generation of original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – was won by the Flood Protectors Group from Grangemouth’s Beancross Primary School.

The two highly commended runners-up were the Rapid Rivers and Group D, both from Falkirk’s St Frances Xavier’s Primary Schoo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Open to primary schools and youth groups from across the local scheme area, participants had the opportunity to learn more about the devastating effects of flooding

The Beancross Flood Protection Group took first place in the competitionThe Beancross Flood Protection Group took first place in the competition
The Beancross Flood Protection Group took first place in the competition
Most Popular

and the scheme itself.

Children worked together in groups, each taking on a different role, to research flood protection solutions before selecting the best option and presenting this to a panel of industry experts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After impressing the judges with a collaborative approach, the Flood Protectors Group from Beancross Primary School scooped first place for a well-researched flood

design which saw each team member playing a key role in the project’s success.

Beancross Primary teacher Miss Melville said: “We are delighted to have won this year’s GFPS STEM Education Programme. The competition encouraged the children to work closely together as a team and harness their creativity as well as helping to cultivate ambition for working in STEM-based curriculum.”

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council economic development spokesman, said: “We received an incredibly high standard of submissions once again this year, which showed real teamwork, creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phase two of the STEM education programme, which includes free learning resources designed for secondary schools, has already been demonstrated to local children at the 2023 Falkirk Science Festival this month.

Related topics:YoungstersGrangemouth