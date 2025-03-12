Youngsters mark Young Carers Day across Falkirk district

The spotlight is on children and young people who help look after family members as Young Carers Action Day takes place.

This is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness of the challenges young carers face and this year takes place on Wednesday, March 12 with the theme of Give Me a Break.

It highlights two key areas of support young carers need: recognising that due to the overwhelming responsibilities young carers and young adult carers face, they need time to rest and recharge; and calling on education professionals and employers to better support young carers.

Shannon O’Neill, a young carer involvement worker at the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre, said: “A young carer is someone who is someone under the age of 18 whose life is impacted by a family member who has: a disability, illness, mental health issue or an addiction. This could be a relative such as a parent, sibling or grandparent, who needs extra support.

"Young adult carers are aged between 16 and 25 and may be affected by the same above or by wider relations such as partners.

“Both often have extra responsibilities that their peers don’t have – this could be practical responsibilities like helping to collect prescriptions and giving out medicine, cooking meals or doing the shopping.

"They can also be affected in other ways such as providing emotional support to a family member or help someone to communicate. They might also have extra worries which impacts their day-to-day at school, college, or work. Young carers and young adult carers may also feel isolated as many do not have the same opportunities to socialise with their friends or as a family.”

The Young Carers Project operates across Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, providing support to over 500 young carers aged between eight and 18.

All young carers in Scotland have the right to be offered a Young Carers Statement. This is a legal document that outlines their hopes and aspirations for the future and sets out how they will be supported in their caring role.

Young carers also have access to one-to-one support, funding opportunities, and different experiences to have a break from their caring role.

Shannon added: “Our social groups meet once a month – these are split into age groups, so the young carers meet peers of the same age and stage – where they have the chance to have try out different activities and have fun with other young people who understand what it’s like to be a young carer. We also provide support in schools to help young carers reach their potential.”

For more information about the project, or how to make a referral, contact 01324 611510 (Option 3) or email [email protected].

The Young Adult Carers Project also operates across Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, providing support to over 150 young adult carers. Similarly, young adult carers also have the right to be offered an Adult Carer Support Plan – a legal document that encompasses their caring role, aspirations and future plans.

At the Young Adult Carers Project, carers can access one-to-one support, social opportunities, financial guidance and skills development. Social groups meet once a month where they have the opportunity to be a young adult without the restrictions caused by their caring role. Support is provided in further and higher education as well as for employees and employers.

Today and tomorrow, 15 young carers and young adult carers from Falkirk and Clackmannanshire will be at the Scottish Parliament urging the government to act to give them the support they need.

Shannon added: “This year’s theme is all about giving young carers the break they deserve. It’s a chance to highlight their hard work, raise awareness and push for better support so they can take time for themselves.”

Kim Wyllie, young adult carer development worker, said: “Young Carers Action Day is always a big one on our calendars. Working directly with the young adult carers across Falkirk and Clackmannanshire to identify where they need employers and education to cut them a little bit of slack and show compassion is something we’ve been doing in the background anyway.

"The focus of the Young Adult Carers Project and the Young Carers Project is to allow these carers to be young people first and foremost – this starts with recognising and valuing the work they do, and providing them with the support and respite that they need.”