Young Stenhouse Performing Arts dancers looking forward to more success in 2024

Talented youngsters from Stenhouse Performing Arts are looking forward to another successful year on stage and screen.

As they look ahead to 2024, school principal Lainie Bentall also took time to reflect on the previous 12 months which brought a host of success for her students and teachers.

This included young dancers appearing with professional companies, competition success and for two teenagers, the opportunity to travel to further their dancing careers.

The year ended with many of the dance school’s jazz and musical theatre pupils performing in A West End Christmas at Grangemouth Town Hall, supporting a number of West End performers, as well as helping to raise funds for local charities.

Meanwhile, there were pantomime roles for Millie, 12, and Cianna Bentall, eight, who were Lost Boys in Peter Pan at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow where they starred alongside Boy George.

Twelve-year-old Laura Hendry graced the stage as Young Cinders in Scottish Ballet’s production of Cinders in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, then touring to Aberdeen, Inverness and Newcastle.

And all those involved with Stenhouse were listening out for Anna Hendry, ten, who did her first voice-over with STV for a national advert.

Lainie said: “Amidst a year of triumphs, we celebrate the incredible success of Alexa Hope and Rebecca Miller, both 17, whose very first of auditions for professional training programmes have secured them both places. Alexa has earned her spot at the esteemed AMDA College of the Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA, while Rebecca achieved her place at the prestigious Bird's College, Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre, London.”

Before she heads for London, Rebecca, along with Millie Bentall will be representing Stenhouse at the TDCI Champ of Champs finale at the end of January in Fleetwood. This follows both being awarded championship titles in song and dance throughout 2023, with Millie named Junior Champ of Champs Song and Dance Winner 2023.

Stenhouse students have qualified and will be attending Dance World Cup in Prague in June as part of Team Scotland for the fourth consecutive year.

With a team ranging in age from six to 17 years it promises to be a great experience for them all. Those attending include: Aimee Kelly, Alexa Hope, Alyssia Dewar, Anna Hendry , Cianna Bentall , Ella Wallace , Emma Crosthwaite, Erin Bell, Grace Anderson, Gracie Coyle, Isabella Smith, Kenzie Railey, Laura Hendry, Leonie Beveridge, Marley Thomson, Millie Bentall, Rebecca Miller, Rhian Beveridge, and Rosie Crosthwaite.

Lainie added: “2023 was a fantastic year for Team Stenhouse ranging from the success of the entire school in their annual dance production Pure Imagination which was held at the Dobbie Hall Larbert to clinching an array of championship titles with some as young as six years. Sophie Juszczak was classical and modern champion while our youngest competitor, Ella Wallace, won four different championship titles – two classical and two song and dance.

“Importantly, each dancer, family member, and supporter, is the heart of the success at Stenhouse. Shared laughter, commitment to achieving goals, and irreplaceable friendships are what makes Stenhouse a truly extraordinary place. From the tiniest dancers to our eldest pupils, everyone contributes to the magic.”

For more information on Stenhouse Performing Arts, please visit the Facebook page or email [email protected]

Stenhouse Performing Arts has a team of 19 dancers who have qualified for the Dance World Cup 2024.

Alexa Hope 17, heading to Los Angeles to continue her dance training and Rebecca Miller, also 17, will go to London to continue her dance training.

Left to right, Cianna Bentall, eight, was in Peter Pan at The Hydro; Laura Hendry 12, was Young Cinders with Scottish Ballet and Millie Bentall 12, was in Peter Pan at The Hydro.