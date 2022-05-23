Young Scots can enjoy Airth's Pineapple folly for just £1

The initiative, between National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, and Historic Houses Scotland, seeks to make it easier for the next generation to engage with Scotland’s heritage, encouraging young people to get out and explore many of the country’s historic sites – including the famous Pineapple in Airth.

The £1 offer means anyone aged 11 to 25 with a Young Scot national entitlement card will be able to visit 100 National Trust for Scotland properties and also enables access to over 70 Historic Environment Scotland properties across the length and breadth of the country, including iconic sites such as Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Castle.

Originally introduced in 2018, the initiative has seen young people across the country save hundreds of thousands of pounds in entry fees to enjoy and explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

It only costs Young Scots card holders £1 entry to Airth Pineapple

National Trust for Scotland chief executive Philip Long: “The last two years have been a challenging time for all of us and exploration of the beautiful places Scotland has to offer was a cherished respite.

"Now we are largely free from restrictions, we hope to welcome more people back to our sites and encourage young people with a Young Scot card to get out there and explore the wealth of places available to them across the country.

“At the Trust we know how much of a positive impact access to Scotland’s heritage can have on well being and happiness and we hope to share this with the next generation.”

"Since 2018, we’ve seen many young people at our sites reaping the benefits of the reduced £1 entry and we look forward to welcoming many more in the coming months.”

Young Scot chief executive Kirsten Urquhart added: “Young Scot is delighted to be continuing our partnership with the National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, and Historic Houses Scotland – and supporting young people to access Scotland’s remarkable historic sites using their free Young Scot National Entitlement Card.