Young Project Theatre performers set to bring the razzle dazzle to Grangemouth with Chicago: Teen Edition

By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
A group of young performers will be bringing the razzle dazzle and all that jazz to Grangemouth Town Hall next week.

Members of Project Theatre’s senior youth theatre are preparing to tread the boards at the local venue with their latest production – Chicago: Teen Edition.

Following the success of their last show – Sister Act Jr – the company are back with another musical theatre blockbuster.

And shoppers in Falkirk town centre last weekend had the chance to enjoy a sneak peek of some of the show’s catchy musical numbers when the cast performed both on the High Street below the Steeple and inside the Howgate Shopping Centre.

The cast of Project Theatre's production of Chicago: Teen Edition performed in Falkirk town centre at the weekend ahead of their show in Grangemouth later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
The cast of Project Theatre's production of Chicago: Teen Edition performed in Falkirk town centre at the weekend ahead of their show in Grangemouth later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Audiences are in for a treat with the company’s latest production. Join them in the cell block for this story of crime, scandal and fame – adapted for teenage performers.

Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women brought together in prison. The pair vie for the spotlight and the headlines amidst a corrupt justice system, joining forces in their search for fame, fortune and acquittal.

And of course it’s all brought to the stage with some catchy – and well known – musical numbers including ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and the ‘Cellblock Tango’.

The company’s version of Chicago: Teen Edition will be performed at Grangemouth Town Hall from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20. Performances are at 7.30pm each evening as well as a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/projecttheatre

