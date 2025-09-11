Young Project Theatre performers set to bring the razzle dazzle to Grangemouth with Chicago: Teen Edition
Members of Project Theatre’s senior youth theatre are preparing to tread the boards at the local venue with their latest production – Chicago: Teen Edition.
Following the success of their last show – Sister Act Jr – the company are back with another musical theatre blockbuster.
And shoppers in Falkirk town centre last weekend had the chance to enjoy a sneak peek of some of the show’s catchy musical numbers when the cast performed both on the High Street below the Steeple and inside the Howgate Shopping Centre.
Audiences are in for a treat with the company’s latest production. Join them in the cell block for this story of crime, scandal and fame – adapted for teenage performers.
Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women brought together in prison. The pair vie for the spotlight and the headlines amidst a corrupt justice system, joining forces in their search for fame, fortune and acquittal.
And of course it’s all brought to the stage with some catchy – and well known – musical numbers including ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and the ‘Cellblock Tango’.
The company’s version of Chicago: Teen Edition will be performed at Grangemouth Town Hall from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20. Performances are at 7.30pm each evening as well as a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/projecttheatre