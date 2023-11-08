Young Portonian panto power returns to Grangemouth to brighten up the dark nights
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fur-filled fun runs from 7.15pm Wednesday, November 22 to Friday, November 24 with two shows on Saturday, November 25 – one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
A Young Portonian spokesperson said: “Following our 40th Anniversary celebrations, we present Goldilocks and the FOUR bears. A truly magical pantomime that is sure to have you tapping your feet and crying with laughter.
"The Barnaby Family Circus is failing, however their fortunes may be set to change when they recruit a family of dancing bears to perform. Join Goldilocks and the gang as they battle with Vollaper, an evil master from a rival circus, keen to steal the act for himself."
Visit the website for tickets and more information.