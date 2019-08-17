Young Plean boxer is a gold medal success

Young Plean boxer Alan Perrie has become the first ever Scottish schoolboy gold medallist after an epic contest at the recent European Championships in Tbilisi.

More than 30 nations took part in the EUBC Schoolgirls and Schoolboys Boxing Championship, staged in the Georgian capital.

Alan, who trains at Plean’s Jonesy’s Boxing Club, won the European title in the 54kg weight category after beating contenders from Poland, Georgia and England, then beat Armenia to clinch the Championship.

Jonesy’s head coach James Casey said: “Alan is a fantastic boxer with real potential to continue to grow his long list of competition wins.

“He is a role model now for the boxers and coaches within the gym and we could not be more proud of him.

“It is an amazing result and we are delighted to have a European Champion in our club.

“Alan was one of the first boxers to walk through the door and it is such an amazing feeling seeing him with the gold medal around his neck”.

Active Stirling’s Community Activation Office Allen Gibson said: “The club operate from a very small venue, but the success and talent they have produced is extraordinary with multiple Scottish Titles, representation at World Championships and now a European Champion.

“Well done to all coaches and boxers and a very special well done to Alan for this fantastic achievement.”