Young performers jacked up about their panto production at Grangemouth Town Hall

The cast and crew of the Young Portonian Theatre Group are working hard on the gigantic task of bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to the good people of Grangemouth.

The YP’s 2024 pantomime is just days away from curtain up and rehearsals are well underway. Running each night – with a matinee show at the weekend – at Grangemouth Town Hall from Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, November 30, Jack and the Beanstalk takes the well-worn tale and gives it the patented Young Portonian twist.

This time around the village of Old Windy Bottom is in crisis as an evil giant in the sky is causing chaos. When villagers start “disappearing”, they need someone to take charge and address the problem head on.

Enter Jack the lad – or lassie, it is a pantomime after all – to save the day and sing some popular songs, dance and crack jokes along the way.

Visit the Facebook page for tickets and more information.