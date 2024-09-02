Young people lead the way in creating community festival to shape future of Bainsford and Langlees
The event on Friday, September 6 will see local young people take centre stage as they co-host a festival on the playing fields at Langlees Primary School and in the neighbouring Dawson Centre.
The festival aims to showcase the young generation’s vision for the future of their community as well as offering a day filled with activities, food and a celebration of what matters most to them.
Friday’s event marks the culmination of months of hard work.
Since June last year, a group of young residents from local schools, have been collaborating with A Place in Childhood (APiC) to develop local neighbourhood plans.
Anna Gaffney, policy and projects manager from APiC, explained: “Through these sessions, the children identified what they value in their community and what they wish to improve.
"A key priority that emerged from this process was the desire to bring the community together in a festival setting to celebrate their neighbourhood and share their ideas for its future.”
And as a result, the festival has been created.
There will be an array of free activities on offer including a bouncy castle, inflatable games, craft stations, music and prizes.
Attendees will also enjoy free food (while it lasts) and have the opportunity to vote on community projects that will help shape the area.
The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, has been designed to highlight and promote walking, cycling, play and equalities, which are all issues that the young people identified as important to their community’s wellbeing.
Anna continued: “This event has been made possible through the generous support of Paths for All, via their Smarter Choices Smarter Places fund, Falkirk Council and APiC.
"It is a testament to the power of community collaboration, with children not only participating but taking on leadership roles throughout the festival.
“This festival is more than just a celebration – it is a platform for the local youth to voice their hopes and aspirations, and to play an active role in shaping the future of their community.
“By supporting and attending the event, local residents will have the chance to engage directly with the ideas and enthusiasm of the younger generation.”
