Young people help transform station access path in Camelon

A station access path in Camelon has been transformed into a colourful outdoor gallery and thriving biodiversity corridor.

The area around Camelon’s railway station has been brightened up thanks to a community-led project and it is now a vibrant, welcoming space.

Led by the Safer Communities Youth Action Project (SCYAP), improvements have been made to the access path, offering a safer and more attractive route for those who use the train station.

Previously the area was impacted by fly-tipping and litter, but the Camelon Railway Station Biodiversity and Community Art Project has changed things for the better.

Lucy Auld, 12, from Camelon, did the honours at the official unveiling of the Safer Communities Youth Action Project's community art project. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

More than 40 local young people played a key role in designing and delivering the striking public art and environmental enhancements, which include a nature-themed stencilled mural on the station footbridge; six colourful totem poles; and wildflower beds, bird boxes and bug hotels to encourage biodiversity.

The initiative ahs been supported by a range of partners including ScotRail, Network Rail, Carmuirs Primary School and Falkirk Council.

By taking part in the project, the young people have developed valuable skills and confidence through recognised award programmes including the Saltire and Dynamic Youth Awards.

John R Hosie, SCYAP Youth & Community Development Worker, said: “This is a great example of our Youth Action approach, delivering multiple benefits for young people, building skills, earning awards, and strengthening community connections while also creating wider impacts through climate action and environmental improvements.

The artwork by local young people has brightened up the footbridge at the station.

“A wide array of young people were involved throughout, from Carmuirs Primary’s P7 class helping shape the design, to community consultations and the final installation led by our Youth Action Group. SCYAP is grateful for the support of ScotRail and Network Rail in bringing this project to life.”

Tracy Stevenson, ScotRail community rail executive, added: “This project is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when young people and the wider community come together with a shared vision.

“We’re proud to support initiatives like this that improve our stations, promote biodiversity, and help create safer, more welcoming spaces for everyone.”